Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.40 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

