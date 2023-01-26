First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 224.91% from the company’s current price.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

First Wave BioPharma stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 590,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,183. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $348.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -43.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

About First Wave BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

