First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.