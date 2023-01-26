First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, an increase of 2,054.7% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FTSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 182,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $47.93.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund
