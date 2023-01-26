First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, an increase of 2,054.7% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 182,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $47.93.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter worth $545,000.

