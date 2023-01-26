First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the December 31st total of 432,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,076 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,026 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,625,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,303,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.64. 1,523,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.79.
