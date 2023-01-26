First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.63. 26,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
