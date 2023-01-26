First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

1/17/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$20.00.

1/17/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$36.00.

1/17/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

1/12/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/8/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 16,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,652. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

