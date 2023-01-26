First National Advisers LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.