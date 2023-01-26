First National Advisers LLC Takes $157,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2,492.1% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 86,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 181.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

