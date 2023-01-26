First National Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

