First National Advisers LLC Invests $90,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after buying an additional 126,155 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 492.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

