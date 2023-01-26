First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,394,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Equitable Price Performance
Equitable stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.