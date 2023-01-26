First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,394,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equitable Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.