First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $61.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,628 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,882 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,627,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Stories

