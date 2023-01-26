First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $39.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

