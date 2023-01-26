First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

