Financial Review: Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) vs. KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.68 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.45 Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Starry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

KORE Group has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KORE Group and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KORE Group and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.87%. Starry Group has a consensus price target of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 15,575.10%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than KORE Group.

Summary

Starry Group beats KORE Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

