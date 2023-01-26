Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

