Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 98,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

