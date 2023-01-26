FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 294.16% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 67.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

