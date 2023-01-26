FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 18,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGI. Northland Securities reduced their target price on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.41.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 2.20%. Research analysts expect that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

