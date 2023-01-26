Fetch.ai Price Down 2.1% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $215.82 million and approximately $52.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00078023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00056064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

