Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 1,020.0% in January

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($26.09) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.61) to €29.60 ($32.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 3,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

