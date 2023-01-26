Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.90% from the company’s current price.

FENC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 5,500 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $52,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,818.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,240 shares of company stock valued at $386,532. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

