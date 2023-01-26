FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $187.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.05. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

