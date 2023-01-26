Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at National Bank Financial

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

OTC:FMEGF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Farmers Edge has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Farmers Edge Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

