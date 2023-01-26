Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 667 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $590.61. The stock had a trading volume of 91,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

