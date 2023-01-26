Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,571,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

