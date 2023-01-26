Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 1,244,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,810,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

