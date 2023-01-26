Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $393,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.07. 2,389,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,317,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

