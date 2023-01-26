Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $303,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in State Street were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.42. 101,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,295. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

