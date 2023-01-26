Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.10. 177,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,746. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

