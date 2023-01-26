Fairfield Bush & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

