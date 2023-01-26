Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00. The company traded as high as C$837.24 and last traded at C$836.45, with a volume of 8321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$824.57.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$796.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$710.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The business had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 115.4199993 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $13.415 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

