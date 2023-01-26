F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14, RTT News reports. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
F5 Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FFIV opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.31. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Transactions at F5
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
