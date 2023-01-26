F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14, RTT News reports. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FFIV opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.31. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

