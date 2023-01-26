F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.
Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 720,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
