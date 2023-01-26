Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.88 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,061,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,632 shares of company stock valued at $504,698. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

