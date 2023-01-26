Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone Sells 19,854 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 50.5% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

