Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Down 3.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

