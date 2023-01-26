Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,573,191 shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.