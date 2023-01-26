Evmos Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Evmos has a total market cap of $140.57 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

