EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 303.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter.

EVgo Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,472. EVgo has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

