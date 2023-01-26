Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Capitalization Hits $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00008654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $121,590.03 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00403078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,533.67 or 0.28289717 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00588338 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.