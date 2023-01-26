Ethernity Chain (ERN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00008702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $92,716.85 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00408402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.75 or 0.28666781 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00587505 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

