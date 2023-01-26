Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$191.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.13 million.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. CIBC lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

TSE NOA opened at C$19.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.13.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.