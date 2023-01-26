EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $44.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

EQT opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. EQT has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that EQT will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 500,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EQT by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 206,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

