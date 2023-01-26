Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $46.17 Average PT from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Envista alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Envista by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,598,000 after buying an additional 2,594,861 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Envista by 4,842.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,261,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,193,000 after buying an additional 2,215,546 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Envista by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,856,000 after buying an additional 2,099,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Envista by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,262,000 after buying an additional 1,969,963 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,529,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,480,000 after buying an additional 864,829 shares during the period.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Envista has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.