Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) versus Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Critical Analysis

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Enthusiast Gaming has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enthusiast Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 505.05%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million 0.87 -$41.53 million ($0.42) -1.82 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 9.46 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.00

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enthusiast Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -37.57% -20.15% -14.50% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.

