Enterprise Financial Services Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:EFSCP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
NASDAQ:EFSCP opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.51.
