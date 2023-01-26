Enigma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $121,596.11 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $79,426.27 and $121,596.11 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00403078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,533.67 or 0.28289717 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00588338 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

