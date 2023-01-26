Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Hits $175.96

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.95 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $175.96 or 0.00762912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00405178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,554.07 or 0.28439816 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00588013 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 176.50615349 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,872,792.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.